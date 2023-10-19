Maryland Weather: Wet weather returns to close out the week

BALTIMORE -- Clear skies sent temperatures tumbling into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s for most of the state.

That will make for a bright but chilly morning so grab a jacket and your sunglasses before you hit the road.

Our beautiful blue skies will fade to clouds by the second half of the day but that won't stop highs from hitting the low 70s.

A storm system currently moving through the Dakotas will reach the the Ohio Valley by early Thursday. This will result in a warmer atmosphere, with temperatures in most areas possibly hitting 70 degrees, slightly above the average for this time of year. Although there will be some increase in cloud cover on Thursday, any rain showers will stay well west of the area.

By Friday, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the mid-Atlantic. Friday will also be mostly cloudy. Developing low pressure of the Carolina coast will spread some rain toward coastal areas of the Eastern Shore by late Friday morning.

Saturday might start with some lingering showers, with potential for brief rainfall in the afternoon. However, most of the day should be dry. As a coastal storm develops, expect gusty northwest winds to increase. Daytime temperatures should be in the 50s to 60s, cooler in mountainous areas.

By Saturday night through Sunday, drier conditions prevail for most parts, though some showers might persist near the mountains. Winds will remain strong and gusty due to the coastal storm moving across New England.

Daytime temperatures on Sunday are expected in the mid-50s to low 60s, cooler in the mountains. Winds will gust over 20 mph from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

The weather begins to calm down by Monday with high pressure building from the Ohio Valley. Sunny skies and lighter winds are expected. However, temperatures remain on the cooler side, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cooler conditions at night might lead to potential frost, especially in valleys of western Maryland, extending to areas north and west of the Beltway by Monday night.