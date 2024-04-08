Maryland Weather: Much warmer Tuesday with thickening clouds

BALTIMORE- Clouds increase tomorrow, but that won't stop temperatures from climbing. We're forecasting highs into the middle to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

We're doing some flirting tomorrow. Well some of us are. We're flirting with nearly 80 degrees! Clouds thicken during afternoon. Cooler along Chesapeake Bay Shores with Bay breeze. Showers possible after 6p, but bulk of daylight hours are nice to be outside! Enjoy! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/dAs0y2peB2 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 9, 2024

A stray sprinkle or shower is possible late tomorrow or tomorrow night, but the bulk of the area should remain dry.

A better chance for showers returns Wednesday afternoon and evening as a warm front approaches the area. Look for highs in the lower to middle 70s on Wednesday afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible N & W of Baltimore late Wednesday.

ROUNDS OF SHOWERS & STORMS RETURNING: As early as Tuesday evening showers return. Wednesday we'll have a morning round of rain, scattered PM showers, and then nighttime showers & heavy thunderstorms. Thursday's storms could be strong later in the day. Friday still showery. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/41bIfqbpPc — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 9, 2024

Thursday looks like the stormiest day of the week. Expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day along with strong and gusty winds out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Some wind gusts will exceed 35 mph. Any of the showers and storms Thursday could produce heavy downpours and localized flooding. We'll continue to monitor Thursday's forecast for a possible ALERT DAY due heavy rain and storms along with possible flood impacts. 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible by late Thursday night.

Friday will be a day of transition. Showers are possible, especially during the first half of the day. It's possible showers could linger into the afternoon. A gusty breeze out of the west will also be noticeable with highs in the middle 60s.

SUNNY TO STORMY THIS WEEK: Week starts strong Monday with sun & clouds and highs near 70. Tuesday looks gray, but has a wonderful feel in the middle 70s. Scattered showers develop Wednesday afternoon & evening. Thursday looks STORMY, flooding possible. Showers exit Friday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/CO3YCH0ktT — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 7, 2024

Next weekend's weather is trending in a fabulous direction! Saturday has a gusty breeze and sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. Sunday will feature a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing toward 70 degrees. We should have splendid weather if you want to spend next weekend outdoors!