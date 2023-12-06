Maryland Weather: Warmer late week...Stormy Sunday Expected

BALTIMORE -- Clouds will decrease this evening as the trough of low pressure that brought periods of snow showers, rain showers and graupel to the area moves offshore

Tonight, lighter winds are expected but it will be very chilly. Clear skies in this area will lead to temperatures dropping into the 20s in Western Maryland while other areas will see 30s under increasing high clouds by sunrise.

For Thursday it will continue chilly with highs in the 40s. A small chance for a light rain or snow shower could occur Thursday morning in northeast Maryland as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the area.

Friday through Friday night, high pressure will lead to fair, dry weather with gradually warmer temperatures. Expect highs back into the 50s Friday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

This weekend will be very mild as the jet stream amplifies sending warmer air and moisture northward toward the region.

A significant weather system will move into the region Sunday with high rain chances and stronger winds. Rain is expected late Saturday night into Sunday, potentially heavy at times.

Thunderstorms, possibly strong to severe, could develop Sunday afternoon and evening across central Maryland and the Eastern Shore as the cold front approaches. The primary concern from these storms will be strong wind gusts as the storms tap into a very strong jet stream a few thousand feet up. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times through the entire event as the strong jet stream energy moves overhead though Sunday night.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible from Saturday night through Monday morning with the approach of the system.

A strong cold front will pass through Sunday evening, causing temperatures to sharply drop from the 60s to the 30s. Snow is possible after the rain, mainly in Western Maryland but could reach as far east as I-95. No significant impacts are expected from this if it does occur.

Dry but cooler weather is expected on Monday with gusty winds, followed by sunny, seasonable conditions on Tuesday as high pressure build into the area. The next best chance for rain will occur...you guessed it...next weekend! Stay tuned!