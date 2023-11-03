Maryland Weather: Warmer weekend ahead!

BALTIMORE -- It's shaping up to be a beautiful afternoon across the area. Sunshine and a light southerly wind can be expected, as high pressure shifts offshore and this will help temperatures rise to the upper 50s to mid-60s, typical for this time of year.

Tonight, it'll be slightly warmer than recent nights, with lows in the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies.

For the weekend, a south to westerly wind will continue to bring in milder air as the high pressure moves away from the area. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

A slight chance of light rain showers is possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning west of Interstate 81 over western Maryland, otherwise the forecast will remain dry statewide through Sunday.

Sunday should see the same with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures possibly reaching near 70 degrees in some areas.

Looking into next week, Monday will remain dry with gusty southerly winds. A cold front will approach the area by Monday night and is expected to pass through the region with little fanfare.

The middle of the week is looking "iffy" weather-wise as a pair of storm systems affect the area. There will be a chance of showers Wednesday, and perhaps another toward the end of the week but there is a large amount of uncertainty regarding rain chances later in the week.

Expect highs in the 60s and 70s through most of next week with lows in the 40s and 50s.