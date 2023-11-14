Maryland Weather: Slow warmup through Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Last night, a dry cold front passed through the region.

Expect a sunny day with comfortable temperatures as high pressure moves in. However, the northwest winds will pick up by mid-morning, with gusts reaching 15 to 25 mph later in the day. This will add an extra chill to the air, especially if you are in the shade.

By tonight, the winds will calm down, and clear skies will lead to cooler temperatures, especially in rural areas and valleys, where it could drop to the 20s and lower 30s.

Inside the Baltimore Beltway, as well as near Chesapeake Bay, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure will continue to dominate, bringing dry and seasonal weather. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 20s in the colder valleys to around 40 in Baltimore and near Chesapeake Bay.

Thursday will be warmer with more sunshine as the high pressure moves offshore. The evening will see clouds increasing, but it will remain dry and milder compared to recent nights.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the mid 60s. The forecast for the Ravens game against the Bengals looks cool with clear skies and temps near 50 at kickoff falling to the upper 40s at the end of the game.

For the weekend, a complex weather pattern is developing. A strong cold front will move in from the north and will combine with developing and strengthening low pressure off the Atlantic Coast.

Most of the rain will remain near and offshore leading to less rain for the Baltimore Area as more moisture shifts towards a low-pressure system off the east coast. Not much rain is expected with the cold front.

Rain chances will increase from west to east late Friday afternoon, with the best chance of rain Friday night through early Saturday morning. The weekend will be cooler, especially west of I-95, with highs struggling to reach the 50s. Lows at night will be back in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure sticks around through Monday keeping the sunshine around, but the next storm system will bring clouds back to the area Monday night with a chance of showers on Tuesday.

Temperatures to start next week will be in the low 50s and remain in the 50s through mid-week.