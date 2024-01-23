Maryland Weather: Warmer weather coming

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures this morning are warmer than Monday but it is still frigid! We are waking up in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Clouds will move in Tuesday morning and take over through the day. A brief shower might occur in Western Maryland, with a slight chance of showers extending further south and east by tonight. These showers will mostly be rain, but there's a small chance of freezing rain, in far Western Maryland at the start of the event. This could impact early Wednesday morning travel.

Rain chances will increase on Wednesday and into the night. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the low to to mid 40s.

The most widespread wet weather is in store for Thursday. Rain will likely start in the morning and continue for a good chunk of the day. Rain totals between half an inch and an inch are expected by Thursday night. Despite the wet weather, temperatures will climb into the low 60s.

Humidity will also rise, with dew point temperatures in the 50s and 60s, as air from the Gulf of Mexico moves into the region. This combination of humidity, warmth, and rain will lead to rapid snowmelt, potentially causing localized flooding, especially in urban or poorly drained areas. We will be monitoring the snowmelt and the rain that falls later this week to determine the extent of any flooding...if any.

The moist airmass may also lead to fog development Thursday night into Friday morning. We will let you know if we think low visibility is going to be an issue.

A cold front will swing through on Friday, triggering more wet weather, at least for the first half of the day. The cold air doesn't arrive in time to knock down our highs though and we'll likely hit the mid 60s in the afternoon.

We should get a break from the wet weather on Saturday, with some sunshine on display. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Another low-pressure system is expected to arrive on Sunday, bringing another round of increased rain chances in time for the AFC Championship game. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Plan your purple accordingly as you head out to cheer on our Ravens!

Rain chances move out to start next week with highs in the 40s.