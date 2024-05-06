Maryland Weather: Scattered storm chances expected this week

BALTIMORE -- Skies will remain cloudy this afternoon with temps in the 70s. A weak upper storm system will approach from the west later today bringing rain chances back to the area.

This disturbance will move slowly eastward across the mountains this afternoon before heading toward the coast this evening and into the first half of the night.

The latest data suggests that the period between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. is favorable for storm development across Northern VA and parts of western MD. Any storms that occur will primarily be heavy rain producers.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the first half of the night as the disturbance moves eastward. Patchy fog may develop overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather remains unsettled with chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday, reaching even warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Humidity will remain high through the period. More dense fog will be possible again Wednesday morning.

Looking further ahead, a cold front will approach on Thursday, bringing more rain and the potential for isolated instances of strong to severe thunderstorms. The threat of flooding remains as moisture levels both in the soil and the atmosphere remain high.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s for most areas on Thursday. Lingering moisture will lead to continued rain chances on Friday. Saturday right now looks dry but another disturbance will bring rain chances back to the area on Sunday. Highs this weekend will remain in the 60s.