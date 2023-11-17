Maryland Weather: Warm Friday but change is coming.

BALTIMORE -- We are looking at a cool and dry start to a warm Friday but change is coming. Patchy fog may be developing through the morning commute, but will dissipate shortly after sunrise. Clouds are increasing as a weak cold front approaches from the west. We are again getting to highs near 70° before changes commence this evening. Fortunately, there is no weather to hinder your travel for those getting an early start for the holiday. Conditions are relatively calm across much of the country. An F1 race has shut down the Vegas airport... but you can't blame Mother Nature for that.

Travel forecast across the country is favorable for folks getting an early start. No major weather to hinder getting to your destinations. An F1 race in Vegas is the only hiccup #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/iD5TTVyS51 — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) November 17, 2023

Today: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly between 10pm and 1am. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

A mild dry start to Friday, showers tonight, windy and cool weekend and dry for Thanksgiving. Updates on#WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/8SsqbkBec5 — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) November 17, 2023

A strong cold front will approach from the west this evening and night and may deliver some showers to the area. Right now it appears the showers will arrive in a broken line sometime after 8 PM. Not everywhere will get one of these showers, but the best chance for them would be Baltimore and points north & west. Temperatures will fall into the 40s late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Any showers should be offshore by the daytime hours Saturday.

Expect gusty and cool winds during the day on Saturday, but with a nice amount of sunshine. We will see highs topping out in the upper 50s. A bit of a breeze will continue on Sunday, but it won't be quite as abrasive as Saturday with highs settling into the middle to upper 50s with another day of sunshine.

High clouds will begin to stream into the area Sunday night into Monday. The abundant high clouds cover combined with a north to northeast wind, means Monday will have a chilly feel to it. Highs only top out around 50 degrees.

FOUR DAY FORECAST: We squeeze in one more warm day Friday w/ highs in the lower 70s. Late day or night shower is possible, but they're be brief & isolated. Weekend turns bright, cooler, blustery. We have to wait until Tuesday for next real chance of rain. That looks decent! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/7ade2lB550 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 16, 2023

As we head further into Thanksgiving Day week, we'll see a storm system lift out of the central United States and arrive in our area as early as late Monday night. Showers will congeal into a few rounds of steadier rain on Tuesday. Some pockets of heavier rain are possible as well with this storm system. In addition to the rain, Tuesday looks breezy to windy as well. All of the precipitation will fall in the form of rain in our part of Maryland as the parent system tracks west and brings in plenty of mild air with it.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will reach the upper 50s.We'll closely monitor the timing of this system as some of the newer computer models suggest the rain and wind may linger into part of Wednesday, as a secondary area of low pressure develops along the front, slowing its departure time. A slower departure could deliver additional potential travel impacts Wednesday both in the air and on our roads. We'll continue to update the forecast frequently based on the newest information.

TRAVEL OUTLOOK NEXT MONDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING: Weather Monday looks good here at home, but travel problems in central United States. Tuesday is our stormy day w/ rain & wind w/ some flight delays possible. Wednesday looks GUSTY, but dry & chilly. Thanksgiving quiet chill! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/xA4ZHLGEXR — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 16, 2023

By Thanksgiving Day, we completely dry out with our high temperatures never leaving the upper 40s combined with a gusty, chilly wind. At least we're forecasting a nice amount of sunshine. Cold weather will continue through Black Friday and potentially right into next weekend.

BLUSTERY & COLD THANKSGIVING IN MARYLAND THIS YEAR: Thanksgiving is often a wild card when it comes to weather. Anything from 70s & sun to snow, rain, & mix. This year looks DRY, but COLDER. Highs in 40s, lows in 20s. Lake effect snow upstate NY/PA! Skiers will love this! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/U99gsEokar — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 17, 2023

Across portions of upstate Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York; the first round of significant lake effect snow will be possible late Thursday into Friday as unseasonably cold winds blow over the warmer Great Lakes waters. Continue to monitor forecasts for this area as next week approaches if you plan on traveling there or are having friends and family traveling here from that area.