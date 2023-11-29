Maryland Weather: Very cold overnight...50s return Thursday

BALTIMORE -- We are waking up tp the coldest air of the season! Temperatures are in the low to mid 20s but the wind is making ut feel like the upper teens.

Please bundle up before you head out the door today. You'll want the heavy coat with layers underneath and make you have the hat and gloves as well.

Sunny skies will prevail and after a chilly start, temperatures will rebound to the low 40s. Temps Wednesday night will dip back into the 20s, although it won't be as cold as Tuesday night.

Thursday through Thursday night warmer weather moves back in as the upper trough lifts out and southwest winds aloft bring milder air back into the region to close out the week.

High pressure will move offshore on Thursday, causing winds to shift from northwest to southwest at the surface, allowing temperatures to recover. Expect increasing cloudiness on Thursday as a front and low pressure system approach the area from the west.

The next storm system will bring rain to the area Friday. Expect a brief break Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, with another wave of low pressure bringing rain to the area on Sunday and early next week.

The forthcoming weather pattern shift will bring average to slightly above average temperatures back to the area from Thursday through early next week, with cooler weather returning by middle of next week.