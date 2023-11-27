Maryland Weather: Coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- The rain has moved out and skies are clearing on this post holiday Monday morning.

Bright skies will be accompanied by out the door temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We'll hit the upper 40s to near 50 in the afternoon but the blustery winds will make it feel significantly chillier. Brace for a stiff northwest wind with gusts near 20 mph.

BLAST OF ARCTIC AIR: Brrr! By Monday afternoon, winds will be gusting to near 20 mph as temperatures top out near 50°. On Tuesday, we'll only hit the upper 30s but even stronger winds will make it feel frigid all day long. #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/IgaBHMwuVv — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 27, 2023

A strong cold front will move through the area Tuesday. Even stronger westerly winds are also expected in the wake of the front with gusts up to 30 mph, and up to 50 mph in the mountains.

High temperatures Tuesday will not get out of the 30s for many locations. In fact, wind chills in the mountains could dip below zero, while the Baltimore Area will see wind chills in the 20s, falling into the teens Tuesday night. It will be very uncomfortable being outside for prolonged periods Tuesday night.

Wednesday through Friday will see a warming trend as high pressure builds into the area. Temperatures are expected to recover into the 40s under mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Continued southwesterly flow and rising temperatures are expected through Thursday, with most areas outside of the mountains seeing low to mid-50s.

Rain chances increase Friday afternoon into Friday night as a storm system moves into the area from the west. After a brief lull in the rain chances on Saturday, another storm will bring more rain to the area to start next week. Temperatures will be more mild by the weekend with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and around 50 on Sunday.