Maryland Weather: Up & down temperatures, turns rainy Friday

BALTIMORE -- After a fantastic weekend of weather in Maryland, all eyes are on our work week!

Temperatures will fluctuate between the 60s and 70s and rain won't return to the forecast until Friday.

Clear skies and light winds have left us with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

A mixed bag of morning temperatures to get you started on this Monday morning! We do steer clear of any frigid numbers!

A light jacket or sweatshirt will serve you well as you head out the door. Make sure you have the sunglasses as well because we'll get plenty of blue skies today.

Cool temperatures will greet you out the door this morning but we have a rather lovely day in store! We'll see a mix of 60s and 70s through Thursday with wet weather holding off until Friday!

Temperatures will land in the low to mid 60s with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. It's not quite the low to mid 70s we had Sunday but it will still be rather lovely across the entire state of Maryland.

A lovely Monday is underway! We'll see a nice dose of sunshine with temps topping out in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will meander both north and south of us throughout much of the workweek. While we won't receive any rain from it through Thursday evening, we will see temperatures shifting up and down this week, depending on the position of the front.

Right now the warmest days appear to be Tuesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. The cooler weather days will be today and Wednesday with highs only in the lower 60s. Tuesday looks to be the cloudiest day with some leftover high clouds likely on Wednesday. Monday and Thursday look to provide us a generous amount of sunshine.