Maryland Weather: Back & forth temps until Friday when cold air arrives

BALTIMORE -- Our Tuesday is starting off much milder than Monday. Most of Maryland is waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s. That's about 8° to 18° warmer than 24 hours ago.

A much milder start to our Tuesday than Monday! We're waking up to temperatures anywhere from 8° to 16° warmer! We'll top out in the mid 70s this afternoon. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/y530INKQgC — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 7, 2023

We can thank the cloudy skies for these milder numbers. The gray skies will persist for the first half of the day but we can expect more and more sunshine through the afternoon.

We will be very gray for a good chunk of the day with some breaks of sun by the mid to late afternoon. A cold front will move through tonight but we likely won't see any rain from it. #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/yiSKFreeQo — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 7, 2023

Temps will top out in the mid 70s with a breezy southwest wind.

A cold front arrives tonight, bringing a slight cool-down. The front may trigger a stray shower or two in far western Maryland but for the rest of us this will be a dry front.

Fluctuating temperatures until Friday when cold air takes hold! Mid 70s today, low 60s Wednesday, mid 70s Thursday and then mid 50s for Friday and the weekend! #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/B3qXilBJbB — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 7, 2023

Skies will clear behind the system and temperatures will dip into the the 40s overnight.

The front is expected to stall to our south on Wednesday before retreating north on Thursday.

This means more fluctuating temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 60s and then mid 70s are back for Thursday.

There will be a chance of rain on Friday as a stronger cold front moves through. The best chances for wet weather will be across southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

Temperatures on Friday will respond accordingly, with highs only in the mid 50s.

The 50s hold through the weekend. A shower may linger into our Saturday morning but the rest of our Veteran's Day will be dry and chilly with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 55°.

Cold but bright for tailgating on Sunday with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s.