Maryland Weather: Chillier day, ups & downs through Friday

BALTIMORE -- A cold front that moved through overnight has left us with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A northwest breeze between five to ten mph is making it feel a few degrees chiller.

Our Wednesday will turn out to be a nice day. While temperatures won't be as warm as Tuesday afternoon, we're still looking at an above average day with highs in the low 60s. We'll get a nice dose of sunshine with a few high clouds in the mix.

Our up and down temperature trend rolls right into Thursday when we'll hit the mid to upper 70s. That mild air won't last though. A strong cold front will cross the area late Thursday, leaving us with much chillier temperatures.

In addition to the cold air, this system will bring a chance of showers late Thursday and then again on Friday.

Friday's highs will be about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday, topping out only in the mid 50s. That chilly weather will be here to stay through the weekend and into early next week.

We look dry and bright for both Veterans Day and the Ravens game this weekend. You'll need the heavier jacket or coat all weekend with morning temperatures in the 20s & 30s and afternoon highs only in the mid 50s. Across western Maryland, it will be even colder with both weekend days only in the 40s.

Dry and chilly weather will continue into the start of the upcoming work & school week on Monday.