Maryland Weather: Up & down temperatures, turns rainy Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will fluctuate up & down this week from cool to warm. Rain finally returns to the forecast Friday.
What an exceptional first weekend of November weather across Maryland! High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday reached the upper 60s to middle 70s along with dry & sunny conditions. Temperatures this weekend were about 5 to 10 degrees above average. Most notably, we had back to back dry and beautiful weekend days, which has been rarity in 2023 so far.
Temperatures will turn chilly later tonight with a mainly clear sky and light winds. Expect lows to drop into the upper 30s & lower 40s. While it will be chilly, we're not expecting any frost or freeze conditions in our area.
Monday's weather will be fabulous by early November standards. After a chilly start to the morning with temperatures beginning in the low 40s, we'll see afternoon temperatures recover into the lower to middle 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds remain gentle Monday out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Temperatures Monday afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler than Sunday, but still remain rather enjoyable across the entire state of Maryland.
A slow-moving frontal boundary, located to our northwest tonight, will meander both north and south of us throughout much of the workweek. While we won't receive any rain from it through Thursday evening, we will see temperatures shifting up and down this week, depending on the position of the front.
Right now the warmest days appear to be Tuesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. The cooler weather days will be Monday and Wednesday with highs only in the lower 60s. Tuesday looks to be the cloudiest day with some leftover high clouds likely on Wednesday. Monday and Thursday look to provide us a generous amount of sunshine.
We'll finally see a substantial piece of upper level energy pivot south from Canada late in the week. This energy will help deepen a trough of low pressure across the eastern United States, allowing the meandering cold front to drive well to our south and east. As this process happens, a wave of low pressure may develop along the front Friday, which will bring us a sizable batch of showers, possibly even a steady rain. Any rain is much needed with our recent dry conditions and in some areas the long term drought which still continues.
Behind the cold front next weekend, we'll see seasonably chilly weather return to the area. Saturday, which is Veterans Day, looks mostly sunny, breezy, and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday also looks like a decent weather day, but on the cool side with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. Expect Sunday's sky to feature sunshine through high clouds with a light wind out of the northeast. This means another excellent Sunday of weather for Ravens tailgating and football at M & T Bank Stadium.
for more features.