Maryland Weather: Tranquil, chilly, dry and pleasant through the holiday
BALTIMORE -- A tranquil chilly, dry and pleasant stretch of weather heading the week. Enjoy this nice contrast to the way our week started.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 7 mph.
The holiday travel period will not be complicated by weather. High pressure has taken over, so expect total cooperation from Mother Nature for any and all things planned through Christmas.
