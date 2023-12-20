Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Tranquil, chilly, dry and pleasant through the holiday

By Tim Williams

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Wednesday morning forecast 12/20/2023
Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Wednesday morning forecast 12/20/2023 01:53

BALTIMORE -- A tranquil chilly, dry and pleasant stretch of weather heading the week. Enjoy this nice contrast to the way our week started.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 7 mph.

The holiday travel period will not be complicated by weather. High pressure has taken over, so expect total cooperation from Mother Nature for any and all things planned through Christmas.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 5:48 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.