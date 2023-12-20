Maryland Weather: Tranquil, chilly, dry and pleasant through the holiday

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Wednesday morning forecast 12/20/2023

BALTIMORE -- A tranquil chilly, dry and pleasant stretch of weather heading the week. Enjoy this nice contrast to the way our week started.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 7 mph.

Frosty start to a sunny and quiet day. Winds have calmed greatly and we dry for your Wednesday. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/ZIs8BtsMC0 — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 20, 2023

The holiday travel period will not be complicated by weather. High pressure has taken over, so expect total cooperation from Mother Nature for any and all things planned through Christmas.