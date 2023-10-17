Maryland Weather: Feeling like Fall through mid-week

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures a tad milder than we had going for us yesterday.

We are waking up to numbers in the 50s with the only 40s on the map over Western Maryland.

We'll make out way into the mid 60s today with northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph.

A few more showers in the mountains are possible, but as we move into the afternoon and evening, things will start to clear up.

High pressure will build in, bringing with it drier conditions.

Clear skies are on deck tonight, with light winds, possibly leading to areas of frost, especially west of the Blue Ridge.

MORE RAIN THIS WEEKEND: Another storm will bring wet weather back to the area later this week. The best days to be outside will be Wednesday & Thursday. Rain moves back in later Friday and lasts into Saturday. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/e2RV3GaLym — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) October 16, 2023

After a chilly start on Wednesday morning, temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s.

By Thursday, high pressure off the East Coast will interact with a cold front approaching from the lower Great Lakes and the eastern Ohio Valley. This will result in a southerly flow, bringing increased moisture and the potential for developing showers to our west late Thursday into Friday.

Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By far, Wednesday and Thursday will be the best days of the week for outdoor activities.

As the cold front gets closer to the area on Friday, we can expect additional rain showers to develop, spreading across the region through the day.

While there may be some heavier downpours, most of the shower activity will likely be spread out over a lengthy period, meaning flooding shouldn't be an issue.

Despite a south to southwest flow, Friday's highs should be a bit cooler due to increasing clouds and rain showers. Most areas should top out near 70 Friday afternoon.

The threat of showers will continue into Saturday. Most of the shower activity around the Baltimore Area and along the Chesapeake Bay will occur in the morning, with a break during the day, ramping back up again in the evening.

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be cooler, reaching only the lower 60s. Winds will become northwesterly and increase into the day Sunday.

Sunday will be unseasonably cool, with a chance of showers in far western Maryland. Highs will be near 60 degrees or possibly only in the upper 50 in areas that see persistent clouds through the day.