First Alert Forecast: Sunny & warm Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Thursday will be sunny and warm. Our average high is now 74 degrees, today we are forecasting 82.

The record is 95 degrees set in 1993, and with the sun today it is a good suggestion to use SPF, or SPF makeup if your going to be outside for any length of time. The sun is now getting higher in the sky, and getting a tan, or burnt, is not out of the question.

Tonight, like this afternoon, our forecast temperature will be above the average low for this date which is 56 degrees. We are calling for 58.

Tomorrow will be a bit cloudier but a bit warmer.

Rain is still in the outlook for Saturday with clearing for Mother's Day Sunday.