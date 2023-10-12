Maryland Weather: Rainy weekend ahead

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures have tumbled overnight so we're waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Despite the chilly start, our Thursday is shaping up to be rather wonderful, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s!

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds for Friday as temps top out right around 70°.

We are bracing for a soggy and windy weekend, particularly for Saturday as a storm system heads our way.

The main concerns are heavy rain and wind gusts possibly exceeding 25 to 30 mph on Saturday. There's also a chance for thunderstorms depending on the system's path. Up to or just over an inch of rain will be possible through Sunday afternoon depending on the exact track of the system.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to reconsider them, especially Saturday as a wet and breezy period is in store.

By Sunday, the weather will start to settle, but scattered rain showers are still likely, especially early in the day and in parts of northeast and southern MD.

As we head into next week, expect cooler temperatures than usual, persistent moisture, and increased winds from the northwest. Clouds and a chance for showers will stick around the area through at least Tuesday, with gradual improvements by Wednesday.