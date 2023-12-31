Maryland Weather: Sunny for Ravens, cloudy for NYE fireworks

BALTIMORE -- It's a pleasantly cool end to 2023 with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s today. Cloudy skies build in later this afternoon and evening.

New Year's Eve

Conditions look great for the Ravens game with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures near average for this time of year in the mid to upper 40s. Be sure to take the sunglasses and jacket.

Tonight

The fireworks and drone display downtown should remain mostly dry. The jacket with a hood is a good idea as we could experience a few spotty showers as we approach midnight. These showers appear to be brief and not widespread, but you don't want to be caught off guard if standing outside. It looks like the best chance for a shower is north and west of the city. We can expect overnight in the low to mid-30s.

New Year's Day

The first day of 2024 is mostly cloudy with a few spotty afternoon showers. We can expect some peaks of sun in the morning. Daytime highs register in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday Night

We can expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday

It's seasonable and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

An area of high pressure keeps us sunny and quiet through midweek. A passing disturbance could bring us a wintry mix late Wednesday night, but at this time chances are on the low side. It's worth a mention, but this disturbance appears to lack abundant moisture, so it's nothing to get too excited about.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for the latest updates.