Maryland Weather: Clear & Seasonably Cool

BALTIMORE -- Despite the fact that a cold front moved through overnight, we are waking up to temperatures about 5° to 15° warmer than Monday.

Our out the door numbers are in the upper 30s and low 40s and we'll land once again in the upper 50s. A northwest wind between 10 to 15 mph will make it feel a tad cooler.

COLD, BUT NOT AS COLD: Rather than the upper 20s and low 30s we had Monday morning, we are starting our Tuesday with upper 30s and low 40s. You still need a jacket for the first half of the day but not the heavy coat. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/nshQFB8WMB — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 14, 2023

More sunshine is in store today as high pressure stays in control of the forecast. We'll hover just above freezing overnight with places north and west of Baltimore dropping into the upper 20s.

Wednesday is a similar picture but a few more clouds will be in the mix as winds shift from northwest to south.

Temperatures take a significant step up on Thursday, just in time for our Ravens game Thursday night.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s under blue skies. That means by kick-off at 8:15 pm, temperatures will be in the low 50s. Not too bad for mid November!

By Friday, highs are in the upper 60s but the mild air is very short lived, as a cold front approaches the area bringing wet weather late Friday into the first half of the Saturday.

The rest of the weekend will be dry Saturday with a full day of sunshine for Sunday. High temps will be in the low 50s with lows back into the mid 30s Sunday morning.