Maryland Weather: Much calmer and quieter Tuesday
BALTIMORE -- Much more quiet and calm weather pattern shaping up. A welcome change from the messy last few days.
A Winter Storm in far Western Maryland has blasted the area with nearly 50mph wind gusts, a half foot of snow and near blizzard-like conditions. Those winds could float snow showers across Central Maryland but with no accumulation. Overall, we have the return of the sun with seasonably mild temperatures through Christmas.
Precipitation chances are almost null-void through the big holiday travel week. You will also be able to shop and last minute decorate with no weather issues.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 7 mph.
Enjoy this stretch of weather through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
