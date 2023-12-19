Maryland Weather: Much calmer and quieter Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Much more quiet and calm weather pattern shaping up. A welcome change from the messy last few days.

A Winter Storm in far Western Maryland has blasted the area with nearly 50mph wind gusts, a half foot of snow and near blizzard-like conditions. Those winds could float snow showers across Central Maryland but with no accumulation. Overall, we have the return of the sun with seasonably mild temperatures through Christmas.

A much calmer Tuesday. Gusty winds may float light snow showers across Central Maryland, but conditions quiet through the day. Highs in the low 40s. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/R7l1TjvfZ8 — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 19, 2023

Precipitation chances are almost null-void through the big holiday travel week. You will also be able to shop and last minute decorate with no weather issues.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 7 mph.

No weather impacts through the holidays to slow your travel, stop your shopping or blow down your decorations. Make your plans but without hopes of a white Christmas. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/EtKkKeZWJC — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 19, 2023

Enjoy this stretch of weather through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.