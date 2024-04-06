Maryland Weather: Partly sunny & breezy start to weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Sunny skies return in time for the weekend, but it's seasonably cool today with some stronger wind gusts. Tomorrow looks to be the brighter day of the weekend with an increase in clouds this afternoon.

Saturday

On Saturday we'll see sunshine to start, but we can expect a few more clouds around this afternoon with an isolated sprinkle possible. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. The chill remains due to gusty northwesterly breeze with peak gusts to 25 mph at times, especially during the evening hours.

Saturday Night

Skies are mostly cloudy to partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds are still a bit breezy between 5-10 mph.

Sunday

We should enjoy a pretty pleasant end to the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures a touch warmer than Saturday in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Northwesterly breezes continue, so that will keep a bit of a chill in the air, but winds are lessening.

Sunday night

Dry conditions remain Sunday night with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s for most.

Monday

Next, we turn our attention to Monday's forecast for the solar eclipse. Cloud cover will be the most important factor in order to get a clear view of the partial eclipse. As of now, the forecast looks favorable. An area of high pressure leads to dry weather and rising temperatures. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon, but clouds are not expected to be widespread or thick enough to obstruct the view of the partial eclipse. If you are planning to head outside to experience the partial solar eclipse, be sure to have protective eye wear, do not look directly at the sun.The eclipse is scheduled to commence around 2:20 pm in Baltimore, with the maximum occurring at approximately 3:21 pm. Monday afternoon temperatures are forecasted to reach the low 60s.

By Monday night, temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s.

Tuesday will be our warmest and nicest day with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the middle 70s. However, cloud cover is anticipated to increase throughout the day, with a chance of showers by Tuesday evening and night.

Expect wet weather to return to the area with rounds of showers Wednesday through Friday. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s. Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for the latest updates.