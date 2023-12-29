Maryland Weather: Sunny and mild Friday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's a partly to mostly sunny day in Baltimore with above average temperatures. A disturbance could produce a spotty shower late tonight.

Friday

We can expect a mostly dry day with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Westerly winds are light between 3-6 mph. An isolated shower is possible, especially after lunch. Any showers will be light in nature and brief. Many of us will remain dry.

Friday Night

It's a mostly cloudy night with a shower possible. Overnight lows fall into the low 30s. Winds are northwesterly between 5-10 mph.

Saturday

It's noticeably cooler for the weekend, but we can expect plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs on Saturday will register in the mid to upper 40s. This is pretty close to average for this time of year. Winds are westerly and breezy at times with peak gusts to near 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Dry conditions continue Saturday night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 30s.

New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve day is shaping up to be quite nice with highs in the upper 40s and sunny skies. It's a good weekend to take down any holiday decor or just stretch your legs outside--with a jacket of course!

The weather pattern looks relatively quiet as we ring in the new year. Although chilly, there is no real threat for precipitation, unless you are traveling to western Maryland. The mountains will experience upslope snow showers over the next few days with a few inches possible.

Otherwise, it's dry and temperatures are seasonable for this time of year in our area. A heavy coat may be needed as you celebrate 2024 with temperatures New Year's Eve night in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Much of the first week of January remains calm. Be sure to stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates.