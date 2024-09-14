Maryland Weather: Gorgeous Weekend Forecast, Go Ravens!

BALTIMORE -- A very mild evening is in store for us across the forecast area. Expect overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Make sure to get that lawn work done as it will be rainy this week!

Tomorrow is another day featuring sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. We will see a few more clouds than Saturday. Conditions look great for tailgating and enjoying the Ravens game. Comfortable conditions stick around overnight with lows in the low 60s with increasing cloud cover.

As the kids get back to school Monday, expect increasing cloud cover and a chance for afternoon showers. Temperatures will depend on the amount of cloud cover, but expect highs in the upper 70s.

The tropical disturbance east of the Carolinas has a 40% chance of developing into our next tropical system in the next two days. No matter what, expect increasing rain chances associated with this disturbance Tuesday through Friday. Tuesday could be really wet with heavy rain for the commute. Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.