Maryland Weather: Sunny and comfortable for Ravens game

BALTIMORE -- Another day of sunny skies and comfortable mid-day highs. Conditions look great for the Ravens home-opener today. Our next chance for wet weather arrives on Tuesday.

It's a beautiful end to the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. A few more clouds could mix in with the sunshine today, but other than that it's a picture-perfect forecast. Conditions look great for tailgating and enjoying the Ravens game. A northeasterly breeze keeps temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Comfortable conditions stick around overnight with lows near 60 degrees and increasing cloud cover.

As the kids get back to school Monday, expect morning sun followed by increasing cloud cover and a stray afternoon shower. Temperatures will depend on the amount of cloud cover but expect highs in the upper 70s.

The tropical disturbance east of the Carolinas has a 50% chance of developing into our next tropical system in the next two days. No matter what, expect increasing rain chances associated with this disturbance Tuesday through Friday. Tuesday could be really wet with heavy rain for the commute. The amount of rain we receive depends on the track of the low and there is still some uncertainty in the modeling. Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.