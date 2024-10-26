Maryland Weather: Sunny and breezy start to the weekend

BALTIMORE-- This weekend's forecast looks beautiful, with another spectacular stretch of weather expected through next week.

A cold front is responsible for the cool down and breezy conditions this afternoon and tonight. We can expect peak gusts between 15-20 mph at times. If you will be enjoying the day outside, be sure to secure hats and costumes and add the long sleeve. We will enjoy plenty of sun today with high temperatures in the mid-60s. A surge of cooler air moves in tonight, dropping low temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s to near 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Sunday night into Monday morning will be the coldest period of the week, with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-30s outside the Beltway. Widespread frost is expected. A Freeze Watch goes into effect Sunday night through early Monday morning.

After a chilly start to the work week, temperatures will gradually warm up. Monday's high temperatures reach into the lower 60s. As the week progresses, temperatures rise, registering in the upper 60s to near 70 on Tuesday and well into the 70s by Wednesday.

Halloween looks fantastic for trick-or-treaters, with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures across the area. Many locations will likely see highs close to 80 degrees Thursday afternoon, making it one of the warmest Halloweens on record.

A cold front approaches on Thursday night and will likely knock temperatures down a bit by late week. A few showers are possible, but at the moment this front looks moisture starved as well.