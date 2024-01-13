Maryland Weather: Sunday snow squall... arctic blast follows

BALTIMORE -- Quiet weather early Sunday will give way to a quick burst of midday snow squalls with wind & falling temperatures!

Expect a clear and cold night with a biting breeze. A strong arctic front on Sunday will cross the area with a few rain and snow showers. These will leave the area, but strong and gusty wind gusts upwards of 45 to 50 MPH will impact the area for a few hours Sunday afternoon. Bitterly cold air arrives Sunday night.

Tonight

Numbing cold weather expected with clear skies and windy weather. However, it's dry with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows bottom out below the freezing mark in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Be sure to layer up if you have any evening/late night plans.

Sunday

Early sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. A passing snow shower or snow squall possible late morning through early afternoon. Highs reach the lower 40s by midday, but then fall into the low 30s by evening with windchills sinking into the 20s. Winds will gust 35 to 50 MPH during the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Some of the coldest air we've experienced so far this season is on the way. Temperatures fall into the low 20s Sunday night with partly cloudy skies. Be sure to turn up the heat and remember to check on pets, pipes, and people.

Monday – MLK Day

A few more clouds around on Monday as we set our sights on the next potential storm system. We should remain dry, but chilly on Monday with highs only in the low 30s. There is the slight chance of a flurry, especially south of Baltimore.

Snow Chances Increasing

The next weather maker looks to eye the region and provide precipitation by Monday night into Tuesday morning. Models are starting to come into agreement for light accumulating snow during this time. We certainly have one of the main ingredients, which is abundant cold air. As of now, accumulations look light between 1 to 2 inches. Although light accumulation is expected, it's still pretty exciting given we've not experienced any noticeable snow in Baltimore for quite some time.

Be sure to check back with the WJZ First Alert weather team for updates.