Maryland Weather: Sunday beauty ahead, dry stretch continues

BALTIMORE -- Expect a chilly night with lows in the 30s & 40s. Sunday looks fabulous with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. We 'fall back' by one hour at 2 AM Sunday with the switch back to standard time.

Saturday turned out to be a beautiful day with a pleasant mixture of clouds & sunshine. High temperatures reached the middle to upper 60s.

Look for a comfortably cool and dry evening ahead. Overnight tonight lows will dip down into the 30s & low 40s. Winds stay fairly light through early Sunday. Clocks also are turned back by one hour at 2 AM Sunday for the return of standard time. This is also a good time to changeout the batteries in your smoke & carbon monoxide detectors.

Our sunrise Sunday morning is one hour earlier at 6:39 AM EST. Sunday's forecast features plenty of sunshine after some early morning clouds. Temperatures will quickly spike from the 30s & 40s to the mid to upper 50s by mid to late morning. Sunday afternoon look delightful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Winds won't be an issue out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph. Sunset Sunday is at 5:01 PM. Both Ravens tailgating and home game weather will be exceptional Sunday.

The big story next week will be up and down temperatures as a frontal boundary meanders north and south of us the entire week. Monday looks to be a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday looks warmer, despite plenty of clouds, as the boundary lifts north of us. Expect highs to reach the lower to middle 70s. That same boundary drops south of us Tuesday night into Wednesday. This means Wednesday's high temperatures will only reach the lower 60s with the continuation of clouds.

Even though we'll see plenty of clouds Tuesday & Wednesday, the weather looks to stay dry as most of the rain remains north of us. Thursday the front lifts back north allowing warmer air to surge back into Maryland. Expect highs in the middle 70s.

Our next best chance of showers is Friday with highs dropping back into the upper 50s. This time the front will move south and east of us Friday night for a few days giving us a quieter & cooler weather for next weekend.

The weather next weekend looks bright, but with seasonably chilly temperatures. Highs only reach the 50s. Overnight lows will be much colder back down into the 20s & 30s.