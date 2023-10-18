Maryland Weather: Rain returns to close out the week

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures dropped into the 40s overnight leaving us with a rather chilly Wednesday morning.

The rest of the day will be quite lovely though. High pressure will deliver beautiful blue skies and milder temperatures.

It will be quite chilly for your kids at the bus stop this morning. But by recess, that sun will be in full force, sending temps into the upper 60s by pickup! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/H3XAovhiMX — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 18, 2023

We'll likely land in the upper 60s as winds shift from west-northwest this morning to south-southeasterly by evening. Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the 40s once again, with temps inside the Beltway a little warmer.

Thursday: The weather starts to change, with increasing clouds by afternoon with warmer temperatures. Highs will range from upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds thicken by nightfall with potential showers in western Maryland by late Thursday night. Nighttime lows will drop into the 50s across most of the region.

Friday: A strong storm system approaches from the west, with an increased chance of light, scattered showers throughout the day and into Friday night across the entire area. Winds will be southerly, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: The storm continues to move east with rain chances continuing. The highest chances will occur in the morning tapering off from west to east by evening. Winds will increase out of the northwest with gusts over 20 mph possible by Saturday night.

Sunday: Aside from lingering showers and clouds in western Maryland, the rest of the state will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. It'll be a breezy day with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph at times along with cooler temperatures. Highs will range from the mid 50s to low 60s for most.

Sunshine continues into next week with a fall-feel. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s. The coldest night will be Monday night where temps could drop well into the 30s outside of the Beltway with frost potential. Stay tuned.