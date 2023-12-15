Maryland Weather: Coastal storm likely Sunday into Monday

BALTIMORE -- Expect quiet weather through Saturday night. A strong coastal storm will bring rain and wind Sunday into Monday.

We are kicking off our Purple Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Solid sunshine will help temperatures recover into the middle to upper 50s. That's about 10° warmer than Thursday and about 10° warmer than what's considered normal this time of year.

A west wind of around 10 to 15 mph will make it feel a couple degrees cooler. The milder day means evening temperatures in the 40s for the last night of Chanukah.

High pressure will control our weather through the start of the weekend. This means you'll want to get any outdoor activities or traveling done on Saturday if possible. We're looking at nice weather on Saturday with a gradual increase in clouds and highs back into the middle 50s. Winds look light as well Saturday if you need to get anything done outside.

A strong coastal storm will be developing in the southeastern United States Saturday night into Sunday morning.

As the system moves northward up along the east coast, it is forecast to strengthen. This means a round of steady to heavy windswept rain is likely later Sunday into the first part of Monday. An early look at rainfall amounts suggest another 1 to 3 inches of rain with winds that may gust upwards of 40 mph during the height of the storm.

Temperatures will be too warm for any snow or mix Sunday into Monday as winds come in off the Ocean. We may be in ALERT MODE Sunday and/or Monday. We'll be finetuning the forecast to see when exactly the worst weather will take place.

Colder air behind the storm means we could receive a few wind-whipped snow showers across the region on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday afternoon would be cold in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The weather for most of next week looks quiet and cold with highs in the 40s.