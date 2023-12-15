Maryland Weather: Coastal Storm with Alert Days Sun. & Mon.
BALTIMORE -- We've issued Alert Days for Sunday and Monday based on the potential for significant rain & wind with an upcoming coastal storm.
It's been spectacular weather this Friday across the state of Maryland. High temperatures reached the upper 50s and even a few lower 60s. We'll see quiet and calm weather this evening. Overnight low temperatures will once again fall back into the 20s & 30s.
High pressure will still control Saturday's weather. This means we're expecting a mixture of clouds & sunshine with highs in the middle 50s. Winds won't be an issue either. Saturday is a great day to get outdoor activities done before stormy weather builds into the area Sunday.
A strong coastal storm will be developing in the southeastern United States Saturday night into Sunday morning. This storm will then travel north up the coast during the day Sunday into Sunday night.
As the system moves northward up along the east coast, it will continue to strengthen. This means a round of steady to heavy windswept rain is likely later Sunday into the first part of Monday. So far it looks like we could pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain with some places seeing even higher rainfall totals. What is also important to note is that we will likely pick up the bulk of the rain in an eight to twelve hour window so that could lead to some flooding, especially in urbanized areas and areas with poor drainage.
By the Monday morning commute, we may still be encountering areas of leftover flooding from the overnight heavy rain and some lingering residual showers, but the bulk of the heavy rain will have moved out. We'll see drying conditions throughout the midday and afternoon hours.
Winds will also be an issue at times. Two rounds of stronger winds are possible. One round with the heavy rain and wind in the forecast Sunday evening and night. Winds could gust upwards of 35 mph or even higher, especially along the eastern shore. A second round of strong wind gusts, potentially upwards of 40 mph, is possible during the day Monday.
Temperatures will be too warm for any snow or mix Sunday into Monday as winds come in off the Ocean. However, moderate coastal flooding is likely in Annapolis later Sunday into early Monday. More information on this will be released during the day Saturday.
There's a small chance we could see some snow showers Tuesday with another passing weather disturbance. If we do see any snow, it should remain light.
The weather for most of next week looks quiet and cold with highs in the 40s.
