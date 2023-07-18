First Alert Forecast: Hot with storm chances this week

BALTIMORE-- This afternoon, anticipate partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 90s across the region. There is a chance for afternoon showers and storms, some of which may be severe, posing a threat of damaging winds and hail. The overall risk is isolated, and many areas may remain dry.

A CODE ORANGE air quality alert remains in effect but as of early afternoon, the air quality is MODERATE or YELLOW for most areas and improvements can be expected through this evening.

Storm activity is expected to decrease by the evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight lows will be around 70.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, there will be isolated chances of afternoon storms, while skies remain partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

On Thursday, scattered showers and storms will make a return, with slightly more widespread coverage. High temperatures in the afternoon will reach around 90.

As we head into the upcoming weekend, the weather will gradually dry out. On Friday, there is only an isolated chance of a shower or storm, with highs near 90. Saturday and Sunday will offer fantastic conditions with ample sunshine, high temperatures around 90, and lower humidity. Nighttime lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Monday will continue the dry spell, featuring sunshine and highs near 90. Scattered storm chances will reemerge on Tuesday and persist through midweek, along with increased humidity. Highs will once again reach around 90 to the low 90s, while overnight lows will be