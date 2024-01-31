Maryland Weather: Dry streak continues into next week

BALTIMORE - A weak storm system is passing south of the area this morning.

The system brought thick clouds to the Mid-Atlantic overnight into this morning, along with a few light sprinkles. The weather is expected to dry out throughout the morning as the system moves southward and offshore.

Temperatures today will top out near or slightly above average into the low to mid 40s.

Thursday through Friday high pressure will move toward the Mid-Atlantic. A cold front will swing through the region Thursday night into Friday morning, with more clouds and a slight chance for showers, but it won't be around long enough to have any significant impacts on the day.

The weekend looks dry with sunny skies and highs in the 40s to near 50. Lows at night will drop into the 30s for most.

The next storm system will pass south of the area early next week. Aside from an increase in northeast winds, we likely will escape any direct impacts.

Aside from that, most of next week looks nice with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. As it stands now, our next chance for any rain won't arrive until next weekend.