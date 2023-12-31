Maryland Weather: Few showers tonight into New Year's Day

BALTIMORE -- Scattered sprinkles & light showers are possible into New Year's Day. They shouldn't cause any major disruptions.

Tonight

Expect a mostly cloudy sky tonight. We'll see a few sprinkles & light showers pivoting through the area, especially along the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. A handful of these sprinkles & light showers may make their way into Baltimore before midnight. Otherwise expect a mainly dry evening and chilly with temperatures in the middle 40s around midnight.

SHOWER CHANCES THIS EVENING INTO NEW YEAR'S DAY: While this isn't a major storm, it's one that will produce a few clusters of sprinkles & showers. One round this evening & tonight and another on New Year's Day. The showers tend to be light, scattered, & last 15-30 mins. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/rrRgrPtmL6 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 31, 2023

New Year's Day

The first day of 2024 is looking unsettled with the chance of sprinkles & showers throughout the day. The greatest chance of sprinkles & showers will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday

Sunshine returns along with a blustery chill to the air. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s, but windchills will stay in the 30s.

Rest of Next Week:

An area of high pressure keeps us sunny and quiet through midweek. A passing disturbance could bring us a mix of rain and wet snow showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The best chance for these rain & snow showers will be across central and northern Maryland. Ground temperatures will be too warm, so any wet snow would melt upon contact. No major travel problems are expected.

Next Weekend:

STORM NEXT WEEKEND: A potentially powerful storm is likely next weekend. Details on the storm's exact track is crucial to determine what kind of weather we get around here. It's too early to know specifics just yet. But here's an early look at what seems likely as of now. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/6ScxKFXxZ7 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 1, 2024

There is potential for a significant winter storm Saturday into Sunday. This may bring potentially heavy and accumulating snow to part of our area. Right now the greatest chance appears to be north & west of Baltimore, however, accumulating snow may even occur as far south as Baltimore. Right now, it's too early to know exact details of any potential snow accumulation. We'll get a better idea later this week when the storm's exact track and intensity become more clear. In addition to potential snow and a wintry mix, heavy windswept rain will be possible at the coast. Please check back for updates throughout the week as we get a better handle on this potential storm.