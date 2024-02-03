Maryland Weather: Spectacular Sunday in Baltimore on the way

BALTIMORE - After a gorgeous Saturday, we'll see a cold night. Sunday features more sunshine and a nice afternoon warm-up!

Maryland experienced a gorgeous afternoon of weather. Many areas saw highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The gusty breeze has diminished making the feel outside a little more enjoyable.

With a starlit sky tonight, temperatures will quickly turn cold. Overnight lows across the state will dip into the 20s. Make sure to have a winter jacket, gloves, and a hat if you'll be outside during the overnight.

COLD NIGHTS, BUT DECENT AFTERNOONS AHEAD: Most nights tonight through the middle of next week will have lows in the 20s. However, during the afternoon hours highs recover into the 40s & 50s. Feels even nicer in the sunshine. But you'll need heavy coats & the heat at night. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/i03ZLY8Nfc — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 3, 2024

Sunday's weather looks just as nice as Saturday. We'll see a light northeast wind at about 5 mph. While the early morning hours will be quite cold in the 20s, an abundance of sunshine will help lift temperatures into the lower 50s across central Maryland and the mid to upper 40s across the eastern shore and northeast Maryland. It's another tricky day to dress for as you'll need a heavy jacket in the morning with a lighter jacket in the afternoon, especially if you're in the sunshine.

WE SCORE ANOTHER WINNER: Sunday's weather will be just as nice as Saturday. Look for a cold start to day with early AM temps 20s, but temps will surge into the low 50s during the afternoon. Look for a piercing blue sky with lots of sunshine. Feels amazing. Enjoy! 😎#mdwx @wjz pic.twitter.com/wBe2tKIpAx — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 3, 2024

We'll see high pressure in control of our weather through a good chunk of next week. We're expect almost cloud-free skies through Wednesday. The biggest change will be high temperatures from day to day with Tuesday featuring the coldest afternoon. Otherwise temperatures will be seasonably cool for this time of year with plenty of sunshine.

The sun went M.I.A. during January. Well... it's decided to make an appearance again. Not complaining! Helps lift our moods in the doldrums of winter. Indications are later half of February will be stormier, so enjoy the break while we've got it! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/YLgvLhBHfw — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 3, 2024

Our next storm system to impact the area will arrive next Friday night into early Saturday. This will bring our first chance of rain to the area in over a week. While this next storm system doesn't look powerful or intense, it will be enough to bring us some wet weather Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Behind this storm system on Saturday, we'll see a gusty westerly wind increase. The gusty west wind combined with a clearing sky and mild airmass in place, means temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 60s Saturday afternoon. It should be gorgeous!

Another area of low pressure will approach us from the southwest on Super Bowl Sunday. This will spread increasing clouds to the area with the chance of rain later in the day and/or at night. This is still about a week out, so we'll be finetuning the forecast. However, at this time, Super Bowl Sunday looks rather mild this year with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

There are indications that a colder and stormier pattern will return for the second half of the month, so let's enjoy the nice break while we have it.