Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY snow Friday night into Saturday morning

BALTIMORE-- You want that heavy coat before you head out the door on this Thursday morning because it is very cold! Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s with a few of you in the low 30s.

We'll see sunshine giving way to increasing clouds today. A few sprinkles or showers are possible this evening and night. These will be hit or miss, so some of you will stay dry. The best chance for these light sprinkles and showers will take place from 7 PM to 11 PM.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY Friday night into Saturday morning for the potential of accumulating snowfall. Right now 1 to 3 inches of snow appears likely. The start time appears to be late Friday evening and will continue into early Saturday morning. Most snow should be over with before noon on Saturday. While this won't be a major storm, it could lead to some slippery travel early Saturday on side and secondary roadways. Melting Saturday afternoon should help rapidly improve travel conditions.

Sunday features plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. By Presidents Day on Monday, temperatures should reach the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine.

A large area of high pressure will be in control of weather from Sunday through Wednesday This will help temperatures rebound back into the 50s and stay there for most of next week. Showers return to the forecast next Thursday and Friday, but since temperatures will be so mild, all precipitation should fall in the form of rain.