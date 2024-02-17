Maryland Weather: Winter Storm delivers 2 to 5 inches into Saturday morning

BALTIMORE-- If timing is everything, a Saturday snowstorm is nearly perfect. Mother Nature dumped generally 2 to 5 inches across Maryland. Totals are highest north of the beltway with lesser amounts south and east. The snow is light and easy to move, but is melting quickly. Expect wet and slushy roads which will create spray and ponding water in poor drainage areas.

Eventually temps climb into the lower 40s today. Sunshine will begin to filter back into the area by afternoon, and most of the snow should melt by tonight. High pressure building in behind the exiting storm will create gusty and blustery winds... between 20 - 35 mph at times. Refreezing will be our main concern for tonight.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Sunday, after a chilly start, with morning temperatures in the mid-20s, rising to the upper 40s by afternoon. Sunshine will continue into the next week, starting on Presidents Day, with highs near 50 Monday afternoon. Overnight lows Monday will drop back into the mid to upper 20s.

Highs on Tuesday will again reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will become even warmer heading into the middle part of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas may reach 60 degrees by Thursday afternoon. The next storm system approaches the area by late week, with a chance for showers late Thursday into Friday.