Maryland Weather: Showers today, storms Thursday

BALTIMORE- Scattered showers are around for your morning commute but as the day goes on, we'll see less in the way of wet weather. Variable clouds with an isolated shower is possible during the afternoon, but many places will stay dry. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s.

SHOWERS TO START: Some wet weather will be moving towards Baltimore this morning. The rain is light to moderate so you don't need to brace for downpours. Once these showers push through, our day will be dry and oh so mild! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/VbhgjVtmM4 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 10, 2024

More scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm is possible Wednesday tonight into early Thursday morning. We have another mild night on deck with low temperatures only dipping to around 60 degrees.

Thursday looks windy and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be gusting out of the south up to 35 MPH. There will be a few showers possible Thursday, but they'll be hit or miss. More widespread rain is possible by mid to late afternoon with heavy thunderstorms likely Thursday evening or night. Some of these storms could produce strong to potentially damaging winds along with heavy downpours.

Rainfall totals by early Friday morning could exceed one inch in many parts of our area.

More rain and showers are likely on Friday along with strong and gusty winds. Wind gusts may exceed 45 MPH. Highs will top out in the middle 60s, but feel cooler with the wind and showers.

5-DAY FORECAST: Scattered showers arrive tonight and last into Wednesday morning. Otherwise heavier slug of rain Thursday, especially late in the day and at night. Friday is windy, cool, & showery. Winds continue Saturday, but the sun returns! Look at that beauty on Sunday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/DIIwHh7jeu — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 9, 2024

Gusty winds will howl Saturday, but we welcome the return of sunshine. We'll see highs in the mid-60s. Winds could continue gusting up to 40 MPH.

Sunday is a nice weather day with sunshine and clouds. Highs in the middle 70s. A disturbance will bring scattered showers Sunday night. These showers leave just in time for a magnificent Monday with sunshine and highs near 80!