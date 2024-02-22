Maryland Weather: Showers possible Thursday PM into Friday

BALTIMORE-- Showers are possible this afternoon into Friday. Cold weather follows on Saturday.

We have some variety for our morning temperatures. Some of you, including Baltimore are in the upper 20s, and some of you are in the low to mid 30s. We will make our way into the low 50s during the second half of the day. Morning sunshine will pretty quickly fade to gray skies. In addition to the building clouds, a few passing sprinkles or showers are possible. The best chance of this would be during the afternoon and early evening hours.

SHOWER CHANCES INCREASING: We'll see a quick wave of showers passing through Thursday afternoon followed by another batch of more widespread showers Friday morning and early afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than 1/3 of an inch likely. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/6tpafSiYAX — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 21, 2024

Friday looks mild with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 50s. We'll see a chance of showers, especially during the morning, gradually tapering off. Highs Friday will reach the middle to upper 50s. Gusty winds will kick in Friday afternoon helping dry us out.

Cold weather builds in Friday night into the upcoming weekend. The coldest temperatures will be felt Friday night through Saturday night. The feel will be blustery & chilly with highs in the 40s Saturday with windchills in the 30s. Sunday's high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s with a gusty southwest breeze. Both days of the weekend we'll see plenty of sunshine.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Blustery & chilly weather Saturday with windchills in the 30s and highs in the 40s. We'll see a nice & cool sunny day on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/3F42tBodzX — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 21, 2024

Next week we'll see unseasonably warm temperatures with highs back into the 60s Monday and Tuesday. We'll see the chance of sprinkles and showers Tuesday. Our warmest day looks to be next Wednesday as high temperatures climb close to 70 degrees. A strong cold front will cross the area late Wednesday into Thursday bringing cooler and windy weather behind it.