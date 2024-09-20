Maryland Weather: Showers Possible This Weekend

BALTIMORE-- Low pressure offshore this morning will keep an easterly wind across the area through this afternoon. Today will be warm with a few scattered clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s.

Tonight will stay dry, but there's a chance of fog developing in southern areas. Some low clouds may also form across central Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Lows will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s.

This weekend's forecast has shifted slightly with a more defined low-pressure system and front approaching from the Great Lakes by Saturday afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s with dew points in the 60s, creating some instability that could trigger showers and thunderstorms. Storm coverage will be scattered across western Maryland Saturday afternoon spreading east during the afternoon and evening.

There is a slight chance of severe weather, especially west of I-95 during the heat of the day, where storms may bring hail and localized wind damage. Showers and isolated storms could last into the night as they move east.

By Sunday, a backdoor cold front is expected to enter the region and stall across the area, leading to cloudy, cool, and drizzly conditions northeast of the boundary. Areas south of the front could see more sun with temperatures near 80. High pressure will continue to push south Sunday night, spreading cloud cover across most of the area, with possible drizzle and showers across the rest of the area.

High pressure will build over the region Monday, then slide offshore Tuesday. A few showers are possible later Tuesday across western Maryland late Monday. Temperatures will stay cool. As the high moves offshore Tuesday, a low-pressure system will lessen its grip on the area, increasing chances of showers and a possible thunderstorm across the region by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain cooler than average in the 70s for highs.

A stronger cold front may approach late Wednesday, bringing a higher chance of showers or thunderstorms into Thursday, though the timing and intensity are still uncertain at this point. It does appear we will return to dry weather to close out the week.