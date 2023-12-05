Maryland Weather: A few light showers possible overnight

BALTIMORE -- A strong upper-level disturbance is currently moving into the region from the west this afternoon. High clouds are spreading quickly across the area, with some peeks of sunshine across central Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

Snow showers are anticipated across Western Maryland by early afternoon, intensifying by evening. Temperatures today will be cooler, mostly in the mid to upper 40s, with 30s in Western Maryland

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* remains in effect for Garrett Co. through Wednesday morning in anticipation of 3-6" of snow that may accumulate as a result of this system.

This system will move out quickly by Wednesday morning, but not before potentially bringing a mix of snow and rain west of I-95. While significant accumulations are unlikely due to warm ground temperatures, a light dusting is possible in some areas.

From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night, the weather will be blustery and colder than normal. Sunshine will return but highs will be below average, in the mid 40s. It will feel brisk with a stiff northwest wind.

We will be cold Wednesday night, chilly on Thursday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s Thursday afternoon. The warm up commences Friday with highs back in the 50s.

The next significant storm system will affect the area this weekend, mainly on Sunday. The latest long-range forecast models are showing a slower and stronger system, which means more wind potential as well as rain totaling over an inch in some spots by late Sunday night.

We will also have to watch for a low-end severe weather threat that could materialize across the Lower Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland where the atmosphere could become more unstable later Sunday. Right now, wind, rain and coastal flooding will be the main issues with this next system. High temps this weekend will top out in the 50s Saturday and could reach over 60 in some areas Sunday.

Quiet weather returns early next week.