Maryland Weather: A few showers through Friday morning

BALTIMORE-- Scattered light showers Friday morning; otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy. The chances for rain will end by noon, and it will turn blustery behind a cold front moving through the area during the afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest Friday afternoon and evening, reaching up to 20 mph at times. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight Friday, with low temperatures falling back into the middle 30s by Saturday morning.

Damp start with patchy fog to your Friday. Drying out by midday. Headed to a dry, windy and cooler Saturday. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/07QDgkT0gu — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) February 23, 2024

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with gusty northwest winds and high temperatures in the lower 40s. Very chilly temperatures will return Saturday night, with clear skies and low temperatures in the low 20s. Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

The next week starts off warm on Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low 60s under partly cloudy skies—a beautiful start to the workweek. Clouds will increase Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a chance for some showers as a warm front approaches the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with a continued chance for some scattered showers and perhaps some patchy fog. Low temperatures Tuesday night will not drop below the mid-50s.

Scattered showers through late morning today. Partly sunny and blustery Saturday. Warming trend through next week with highs near 70° by Thursday. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/xQ7xAWiQoa — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) February 23, 2024

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday, with a few chances for showers in the morning. However, as the warm front lifts northward into the afternoon, it will take the rain with it, allowing temperatures to warm in its wake. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will reach the upper 60s, with some areas seeing the lower 70s—some 25 degrees above average. A cold front will move through the area on Thursday, bringing a chance for showers followed by a return to cooler temperatures. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 50s, and we'll be back in the upper 40s for highs on Friday with sunshine. The weather heading into next weekend looks great, with sunny skies expected for both Saturday and Sunday.