Maryland Weather: Great Ravens weather, big weekend changes

BALTIMORE -- Expect clear, calm, and comfortable weather for Ravens game. Late showers Friday bring in a weekend chill.

After a spectacular November afternoon of weather, we'll continue this great stretch of weather into the evening hours. Highs on Thursday afternoon reached the lower 70s in many places, which is about 15 degrees above average!

The weather for Ravens tailgating and home game weather this evening looks delightful. Tailgaters will encounter a partly sunny sky for the 4 to 5 PM hour with temperatures near 70. The sunset this evening is at 4:57 PM. After sunset, look for temperatures to gradually ease back into the 50s & 60s. By kickoff time, we should see temperatures in the low to mid 50s and a starlit sky. We'll keep those temperatures steady through the end of the game. Wind won't be a factor as it looks light all evening.

The sky should stay mainly clear overnight, but that clear sky combined with light winds, means patchy areas of fog may develop. Look for lows in the 40s. Frost and freeze is not a concern for the overnight or early Friday morning.

Friday will start off with sunshine and quickly warming temperatures. By lunchtime, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Friday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.

A strong cold front will approach from the west Friday evening and night and may deliver some showers to the area. Right now it appears the showers will arrive in a broken line sometime after 8 PM. Not everywhere will get one of these showers, but the best chance for them would be Baltimore and points north & west. Temperatures will fall into the 40s late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Any showers should be offshore by the daytime hours Saturday.

Expect gusty and cool winds during the day on Saturday, but with a nice amount of sunshine. We will see highs topping out in the upper 50s. A bit of a breeze will continue on Sunday, but it won't be quite as abrasive as Saturday with highs settling into the middle to upper 50s with another day of sunshine.

High clouds will begin to stream into the area Sunday night into Monday. The abundant high clouds cover combined with a north to northeast wind, means Monday will have a chilly feel to it. Highs only top out around 50 degrees.

As we head further into Thanksgiving Day week, we'll see a storm system lift out of the central United States and arrive in our area as early as late Monday night. Showers will congeal into a few rounds of steadier rain on Tuesday. Some pockets of heavier rain are possible as well as a few waves of low pressure develop along a frontal boundary. In addition to the rain, Tuesday looks breezy to windy as well. All of the precipitation will fall in the form of rain as the parent system tracks to our west and brings in plenty of mild air. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will reach the upper 50s.

Gusty winds will quickly usher in drier air and clear skies out Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day. This means we'll see a nice pocket of dry, quiet, but chilly weather. By Thanksgiving Day, our high temperatures may never leave the upper 40s along with a gusty wind, especially during the daylight hours. We should see at least a good amount of sunshine Thanksgiving Day. Travel during this time looks good across Maryland and most of the Mid Atlantic states.