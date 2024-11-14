Maryland Weather: Wet tonight; dry this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Wet weather is returning to Maryland as a storm system moves into the area.

Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy with a good chance for showers across the region. Off-and-on showers will continue through early Friday morning, with low temperatures dipping into the 40s.

Scattered showers will clear by early Friday morning, leaving breezy and partly to mostly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. Highs on Friday will reach the mid-to-upper 50s.

Sunshine returns in full force for the weekend, especially on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday night, temperatures will dip back into the 30s across the area.

Sunday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with lighter winds and highs in the low 60s.

A weak storm system is expected to pass north of the area on Monday, bringing more clouds and a slim chance of showers. Otherwise, conditions will remain dry. Highs on Monday will reach the mid-to-upper 60s, likely marking the warmest day of the week.

It will be slightly cooler on Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Clouds will increase again on Wednesday afternoon, bringing a slim chance of showers. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-60s.

A stronger chance for rain arrives Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies and showers expected throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 50s to near 60, with lows at night dipping into the 40s.