Maryland Weather: Wet weather returns this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Our Purple Friday is starting off with temperatures in the 50s.

Happy Purple Friday! Your kids will have temperatures in the mid 50s at the bus stop this morning. Temps will be around 70° by pickup time. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/i5lfgvCUcw — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 13, 2023

High pressure coming from Canada will bring sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Thursday, remaining around 70° for afternoon highs.

Friday night : Clouds will increase, and some areas might get a light shower by morning west of I-95. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Overcast skies are expected as a storm system moves closer to the region and rain chances will grow throughout the day. More consistent showers are expected in the evening. Rainfall could total up to an inch in some areas. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. The day's highs will be between the upper 50s and lower 60s due to the rainy conditions.