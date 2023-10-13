Maryland Weather: Wet weather returns this weekend
BALTIMORE -- Our Purple Friday is starting off with temperatures in the 50s.
High pressure coming from Canada will bring sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Thursday, remaining around 70° for afternoon highs.
Friday night: Clouds will increase, and some areas might get a light shower by morning west of I-95. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Overcast skies are expected as a storm system moves closer to the region and rain chances will grow throughout the day. More consistent showers are expected in the evening. Rainfall could total up to an inch in some areas. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. The day's highs will be between the upper 50s and lower 60s due to the rainy conditions.
Sunday: Weather will start improving as the coastal low moves away. Although rain may persist into late Sunday morning, it will lessen by Sunday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds up to 30 mph are expected as another area of low pressure develops offshore, with temperatures barely hitting 60 degrees.
Early next week: There will be some scattered light rain through mid-week, mainly on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain cool but might rise slightly by Wednesday, reaching the low 60s in some areas and cooler in the mountains.
Late next week: The next chance for rain will come with another potential coastal storm, although details of its future development are uncertain. The earliest we could see rain will be Friday evening, but the most likely scenario is we stay dry for the rest of the week with more rain moving in next weekend.
