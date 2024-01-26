Maryland Weather: Dense Fog Advisory In Effect This Morning

BALTIMORE --

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS MORNING*

An ALERT DAY is in effect due to widespread dense fog.

Patchy mist, drizzle, and fog will continue across the area this morning. Temperatures will remain quite mild in the 50s. Some pockets of fog will be locally dense reducing visibility below 1/2 mile. Please reduce speeds and give yourself extra travel time.

SOCKED IN THIS MORNING: Widespread dense fog is a significant factor on this Alert Day morning. Visibility is very tough as you hit the roads so please take it slow. #AlertDay #WJZ #FirstAlert #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/2AWXizboGp — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 26, 2024

Dense fog may cause significant travel delays and disruptions this morning to some areas across Maryland, including Baltimore City.

TOUGH TRAVEL: Widespread low visibility is creating travel issues as you try to get to work and get your kids off to school today. Fog should mix out by mid to late morning and the second half of our day looks dry and partly sunny. #AlertDay #WJZ #Baltimore #FirstAlert #MDWX pic.twitter.com/BQzTRJft0n — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 26, 2024

This afternoon will turn even warmer than Thursday, with temperatures reaching spring-like levels. Look for dense fog and pockets of mist and drizzle to lift throughout the morning. Expect partial clearing Friday afternoon with a breeze out of the west. This will help temperatures warm into the upper 60s and even lower 70s, especially inland areas and across the lower eastern shore. Most of the day looks to be rain-free as well.

Saturday continues to look decent with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 50s. Showers and rain may develop as early as Saturday evening, but the bulk of the daylight hours Saturday look dry as of now.

A wave of low pressure will bring rain to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Along with the rain will come a chilly wind out of the north at 10 to 20 mph gusting upwards of 25-30 mph. The bulk of the steadiest rain looks to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning. The steady rain will taper off to light rain and showery weather Sunday afternoon and evening.

PURPLE RAIN INTENSITY METER: We're not going to let any weather stop @Ravens momentum around here. Rain is in forecast. We're re-branding purple rain! Steadiest Sat. night into Sun. AM. Sun. afternoon is showery, windy, & chilly. Dress to stay warm & dry. #FlockOnYourBlock @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LHzso5NBHi — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 25, 2024

So for the Ravens big AFC Championship Game at 3 PM Sunday expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the middle 40s and wind-chills in the 30s. Best to dress to stay warm and have a purple rain poncho. Please stay tuned to the forecast for Sunday, as it can change.

UPDATED @RAVENS FORECAST 3 PM SUNDAY: Light rain and showery weather looks LIKELY Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Showers will have gusty wind & chill with them, so dress to stay warm and dry. Rain intensity doesn't look too high, so flooding not a problem. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/hGL1kBipyP — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 25, 2024

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be finetuning the forecast for Sunday all week long with the latest information.