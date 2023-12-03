Maryland Weather: Rain tapers but clouds remain today

BALTIMORE -- Steady rain moves out of the region giving way to mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday in Baltimore.

Sunday

After periods of rain and fog impacted our Sunday morning, we can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. An isolated shower is possible through the evening. The chance for rain is 30%.

Fog remains an issue for areas near waterways today.

Sunday Night

Isolated shower chances wind down, and we are left with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front gradual clears skies but lowers temperatures in its wake. Overnight lows are in the 40s with westerly winds 6-8 mph.

Monday

A mix of clouds and sun to start the day, but clouds are on the increase. Much of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy. Daytime highs are seasonable in the low 50s. Westerly winds continue 4-8 mph.

Monday Night

It's a partly to mostly cloudy night with lows in the mid-30s.

Early Week

The first round of colder air is on the way to Baltimore and will lower temperatures to near average on Monday and Monday night.

By Tuesday, another reinforcing shot of cold air will move in and will be responsible for added clouds and an isolated shower Tuesday night. Behind this front, temperatures tumble into the 40s for daytime highs Wednesday and overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday night.

Along with the colder air will be some upsloping snow showers for the higher elevations to our west. A few chances for natural snow as well as good conditions for making snow at ski resorts in western Maryland next week. Accumulations look light and below Winter Weather Advisory criteria at the moment.