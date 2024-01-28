Maryland Weather: Showery through tonight, quiet week ahead

BALTIMORE -.The steady rainfall north of the Mason-Dixon Line has shifted to drizzle or light rain, accompanied by low clouds across the region Temperatures today will hover in the 40s.

As the low-pressure system moves offshore, winds will shift from north to northwest this evening. A cold front will pass through tonight, bringing a mix of rain and snow in northeast Maryland, although no significant accumulation is expected. I Temperatures will drop below freezing in the mountains and stay in the mid to upper 30s elsewhere. Northwest winds will increase overnight, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Looking ahead, dry conditions will return to most areas after sunrise on Monday as the cold front moves out into the Atlantic. However, mountain snow will continue in western Maryland through Monday afternoon, with light accumulations of up to half an inch.

Gusty northwest winds are expected from before sunrise through early evening, peaking at 25-35 mph Monday will see seasonal highs in the mid to upper 40s, dropping to the 20s overnight.

Tuesday will bring brief high pressure, leading to dry conditions and light winds. Expect seasonal highs in the low to mid 40s.

By Wednesday and upper level low pressure will drop into the region from the north by Wednesday morning. There will be a slight chance of rain/snow with this system as it moves through otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the 40s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of the week with above-average high temperatures near 50. Slightly cooler weather moves in for the weekend. No major storm systems are expected for the long-term at this time, which is a relief considering how active January has been.