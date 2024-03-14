Maryland Weather: Rain returns Friday...nice weekend ahead

BALTIMORE-- After a spectacular afternoon with temperatures soaring close to 80 degrees in certain regions, overnight temperatures are expected to remain relatively comfortable. Overnight lows are projected to stay well above average, ranging from the mid to upper 50s. Across the area, skies will be partly cloudy.

On Friday, expect mostly cloudy conditions to persist along with very mild temperatures. Highs will once again climb into the low to mid 70s across the region. However, there is a chance for showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Local heavy rainfall is not anticipated, with most areas receiving around a quarter of an inch of precipitation by Friday night's conclusion.

As the weekend approaches, Saturday is forecasted to bring mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, promising an exceptional day ahead.

On St. Patrick's Day, partly cloudy skies will linger across the area with highs in the same temperature range. However, the onset of the following week signals a significant shift to a much colder weather pattern.

A substantial dip in the jet stream will usher colder air southward from Canada across much of the eastern US, resulting in high temperatures nearly 30 degrees lower than those observed at the end of the current week.

Monday's temperatures are expected to top out around 50 degrees, with highs in the upper 40s forecasted for Tuesday. Additionally, both days are expected to be breezy, with winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Nighttime lows will plummet to around freezing on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights, followed by a slight rebound into the upper 30s by Thursday night.

Temperatures will gradually return to near-normal highs by the week's end and into the following weekend, with highs primarily in the mid-50s and nighttime lows hovering around 40 degrees. Next weekend also brings the prospect of rain, with showers anticipated to move into the area as early as Friday.