Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect for Tuesday Morning

First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Monday evening forecast | February 12, 2024

BALTIMORE-- Rain has returned to the area and will persist overnight. The heaviest rain is expected to arrive after midnight, potentially accumulating up to an inch or slightly more by Tuesday morning.

As the primary storm system approaches, a transition from rain to snow will occur gradually from west to east, coinciding with the morning rush hour and lasting into mid to late morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and surrounding areas west of I-95 until early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall amounts of about one to two inches are anticipated, with localized areas near the Pennsylvania border possibly receiving up to five inches.

Temperatures during the event will remain in the mid to upper 30s, mitigating significant roadway issues except in areas experiencing heavier snowfall. Heavy snowfall rates could briefly create slick spots on roadways.

Precipitation will exit the region around lunchtime, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies and brisk northwesterly winds in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be cold with mostly clear skies and lows around 30°F.

Valentine's Day will feature sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s, while Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the 20s.

A cold front is expected to approach by late Thursday, bringing a slight chance of showers Thursday night into early Friday. However, the rest of the week's forecast remains dry. The next storm system is forecasted to arrive over the weekend as a Clipper system moves south and eastward toward the region by early Saturday morning.

High temperatures over the weekend will reach the mid to upper 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

Next week promises plenty of sunshine with highs returning to the lower and middle fifties through Wednesday.